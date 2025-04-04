Brokerages Set Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Price Target at $37.47

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.47.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.
NYSE:INVH opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.09.
Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
