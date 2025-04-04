Brokers Offer Predictions for TSBX Q1 Earnings

Get Turnstone Biologics alerts:

Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Turnstone Biologics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Turnstone Biologics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Turnstone Biologics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.13.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Turnstone Biologics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.75 to $0.40 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBX opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.47. Turnstone Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turnstone Biologics stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Turnstone Biologics Corp. (NASDAQ:TSBX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 895,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Turnstone Biologics accounts for approximately 1.7% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. owned 3.87% of Turnstone Biologics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 52.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas.

