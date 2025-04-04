Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 716,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265,585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $73,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $124.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.89. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

