BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Upgraded at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $95.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.33. BWX Technologies has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $136.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.67.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $746.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.16 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, SVP Ronald Owen Whitford, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $209,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,127.68. This represents a 16.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $624,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,520.18. The trade was a 65.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,734,145. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

