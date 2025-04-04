Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Cactus Trading Down 14.4 %

NYSE:WHD opened at $40.58 on Friday. Cactus has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cactus in the third quarter worth $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 53,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 40,099 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

