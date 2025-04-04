Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Hovde Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Hovde Group from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Hovde Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised shares of Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Cadence Bank stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 716.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

