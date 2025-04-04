CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.42% from the company’s previous close.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $37.70.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNP. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

