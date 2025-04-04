Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,730,577.50. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $81.66 and a twelve month high of $114.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is -55.83%.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

