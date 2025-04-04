Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,298.29 and traded as high as $1,406.62. Coca-Cola Consolidated shares last traded at $1,390.94, with a volume of 57,763 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,358.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,298.29.

Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated are scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 4th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $18.11 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.32%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola Consolidated

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

