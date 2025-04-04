Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 910 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

CORT opened at $79.37 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $117.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $76.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $178,100.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,912,324.01. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $10,054,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,435.88. This represents a 53.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,124 shares of company stock worth $15,074,318. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

