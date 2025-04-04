Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in FMC by 186.2% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FMC by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

FMC opened at $38.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

In related news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About FMC



FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

