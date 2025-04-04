Comparing ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX)

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) and Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANI Pharmaceuticals $614.38 million 2.42 $18.78 million ($1.14) -59.90 Vaxxinity N/A N/A -$56.93 million ($0.45) -0.11

ANI Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxxinity. ANI Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxxinity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANI Pharmaceuticals 0 1 7 1 3.00 Vaxxinity 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ANI Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $79.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.78%. Given ANI Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ANI Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vaxxinity.

Profitability

This table compares ANI Pharmaceuticals and Vaxxinity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANI Pharmaceuticals -1.28% 15.87% 6.88% Vaxxinity N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.9% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of ANI Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Vaxxinity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ANI Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxxinity has a beta of -17.57, suggesting that its share price is 1,857% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ANI Pharmaceuticals beats Vaxxinity on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. It markets its products through retail pharmacy chains, wholesalers, distributors and mail order pharmacies, group purchasing organizations, specialty pharmacies, and hospitals. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Baudette, Minnesota.

About Vaxxinity

Vaxxinity, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology, cardiovascular diseases, and coronaviruses in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises UB-311, which is in phase 2 clinical trial that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight alzheimer's disease; UB-312, which is in phase 1 clinical trial that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy; and VXX-301, which is in preclinical trial, an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including alzheimer's disease, traumatic brain injury, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy. It also develops VXX-401, which is phase 1 clinical trial that targets proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 serine protease to lower low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiac events; UB-313 that targets calcitonin gene-related peptide to fight migraines; and UB-612, neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is in phase 3 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida.

