Comparing Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) and Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $39.01 million 8.59 -$940,000.00 ($0.15) -83.33 Aravive $6.99 million 0.42 -$76.32 million N/A N/A

Eton Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aravive.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals -15.81% -36.29% -16.84% Aravive N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aravive has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Aravive shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aravive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aravive 0 0 0 0 0.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $27.67, suggesting a potential upside of 121.33%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Aravive.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1. It also provides Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector for the treatment of adrenal crisis. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The company also develops AVB-S6, a soluble Fc-fusion protein to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway. It has a license and collaboration agreement with WuXi Biologics (Hong Kong) Limited to identify and develop novel high-affinity bispecific antibodies targeting cancer and fibrosis; and license agreement with 3D Medicines Inc. to develop products that contain batiraxcept as the sole drug substance for the treatment of human oncological diseases in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

