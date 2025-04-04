Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners raised Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $221.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPX. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

