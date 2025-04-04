Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Leerink Partners

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00. Leerink Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 273.83% from the stock’s current price.

CMPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.19. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMPX. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Compass Therapeutics by 195.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

