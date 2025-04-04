Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,492,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Construction Partners worth $308,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROAD. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 400.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ROAD. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Construction Partners from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

