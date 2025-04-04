Contrasting Lithium Argentina (LAR) and The Competition

Lithium Argentina (NYSE:LAR – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lithium Argentina to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Argentina N/A $1.29 billion -22.67 Lithium Argentina Competitors $6.48 billion $892.01 million -17.81

Lithium Argentina’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lithium Argentina. Lithium Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

49.2% of Lithium Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Lithium Argentina shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lithium Argentina has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium Argentina’s competitors have a beta of 0.42, indicating that their average stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lithium Argentina and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Argentina 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lithium Argentina Competitors 1265 2717 3202 146 2.30

Lithium Argentina presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.57%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 37.06%. Given Lithium Argentina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithium Argentina is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Argentina and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Argentina N/A -1.37% -1.08% Lithium Argentina Competitors -1,300.59% -11.20% -9.41%

Summary

Lithium Argentina beats its competitors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Lithium Argentina

Lithium Argentina AG, a resource and materials company, focuses on advancing lithium projects in Argentina. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province; and the Pastos Grandes project located in Salta Province of Argentina. The company was formerly known as Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. and changed its name to Lithium Argentina AG in January 2025. Lithium Argentina AG was incorporated in 2007 is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

