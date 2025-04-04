Contrasting Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) and QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuantaSing Group and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Strategic Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.58%. Given Strategic Education’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than QuantaSing Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 10.67% 88.29% 28.26% Strategic Education 10.44% 7.61% 5.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Strategic Education”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $3.48 billion 0.08 $53.05 million $1.05 4.96 Strategic Education $1.22 billion 1.66 $69.79 million $4.67 17.61

Strategic Education has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuantaSing Group. QuantaSing Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Strategic Education beats QuantaSing Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

(Get Free Report)

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Strategic Education

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates Capella University that provides post-secondary education; Torrens University, which offers undergraduate, graduate, higher degree by research, and specialized degree courses primarily in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization; and Media Design School, which provides industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. It also offers Workforce Edge, a platform to employers that provides education benefits administration solutions; and Sophia Learning, which enables lower cost education benefits programs. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.