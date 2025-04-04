Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.63.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at C$6.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.18.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.

