Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.63.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Canada raised shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTS
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp is a Canadian company building a platform of regionally focused Hybrid IT infrastructure providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services in the United States. The solutions provided include multi-cloud solutions, the blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling the company to address the business and IT issues that public and private-sector organizations face.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.