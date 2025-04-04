Corebridge Financial Inc. Buys 4,864 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $193,266,000 after buying an additional 768,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 516,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,933,000 after acquiring an additional 317,864 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 536.5% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 360,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,983,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 548,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 195,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Patrick Industries from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.96.

Patrick Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $80.11 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.77.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

In other news, EVP Stacey L. Neu sold 2,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total value of $246,754.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,303.32. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.22 per share, for a total transaction of $862,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,920. This trade represents a 7.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Patrick Industries

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.