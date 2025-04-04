Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Simmons First National worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 673,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,565,000 after buying an additional 170,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $208.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

