Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,987 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Bancorp worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TBBK. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 303,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,223,000 after purchasing an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bancorp by 132.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 383,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after buying an additional 219,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 304,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,032,000 after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in Bancorp by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $729,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancorp stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

