Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Progress Software worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Progress Software alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 71,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $6,235,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,932,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $56,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,000.72. This represents a 18.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $83,881.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,895.80. This trade represents a 16.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock worth $984,621 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PRGS

Progress Software Trading Down 1.7 %

Progress Software stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $70.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average is $62.03. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $238.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 9.08%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.