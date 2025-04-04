Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 7,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UEC shares. National Bank Financial began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price target on Uranium Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.88. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $8.93.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

