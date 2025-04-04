Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 561.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 30.2% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,937 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 196.92%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

