Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in National Health Investors by 781.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in National Health Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.50.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.79. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.80 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 38.53% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.38%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

