Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vertex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,287,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the third quarter worth about $531,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Vertex from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.82.

In other news, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,428,435.36. This represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 43,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $1,555,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749.36. This trade represents a 99.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.87. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $60.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.37.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Vertex had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 4.73%. Research analysts forecast that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

