Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its position in FMC by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 227,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after buying an additional 39,230 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of FMC by 85.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,602,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in FMC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 164,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $38.85 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

In related news, insider Ronaldo Pereira bought 5,600 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $200,312.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,899.49. This represents a 12.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. The trade was a 10.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

