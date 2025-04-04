Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 473.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 15,247 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Stock Down 8.7 %

NYSE:SLVM opened at $62.39 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $56.35 and a twelve month high of $98.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is 24.97%.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,384,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,591,575.16. This represents a 13.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sylvamo from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SLVM

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.