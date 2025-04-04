Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of HNI worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HNI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,476 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HNI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other HNI news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $718,260.60. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

