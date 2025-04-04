Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Stock Down 3.0 %
Nuvalent stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82.
Insider Transactions at Nuvalent
In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $2,048,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,896,333.94. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 4,016 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $319,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,965.12. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,464 in the last ninety days. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Nuvalent
Nuvalent Company Profile
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvalent
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.