Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,051 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Stock Down 3.0 %

Nuvalent stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.80 and a 52 week high of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.82.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $2,048,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,896,333.94. This represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 4,016 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total transaction of $319,994.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,965.12. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,800 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,464 in the last ninety days. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NUVL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.44.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

