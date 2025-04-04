Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enova International were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 672.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Enova International by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enova International Price Performance

ENVA opened at $92.18 on Friday. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $117.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.89.

Insider Activity at Enova International

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $53,048.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,528,603.92. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $2,997,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,157,107.50. This trade represents a 14.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,693 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their price target on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enova International

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.