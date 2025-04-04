Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,474 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Braze by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Braze by 8,436.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 14,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $637,280.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 199,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,150.40. The trade was a 6.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $736,801.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,766 shares in the company, valued at $23,053,748.12. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,970 shares of company stock worth $3,904,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRZE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on Braze from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

BRZE stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.00. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

