Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,132 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hub Group worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 286.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.04. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $53.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

