Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,507 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,170,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,144,000 after buying an additional 305,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,024,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,959,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,160,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after acquiring an additional 27,825 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,077,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after acquiring an additional 50,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Price Performance

SBCF stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.15. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 50.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

