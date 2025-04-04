Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of TTM Technologies worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 45.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 61,745 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,657.50. The trade was a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 24,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $633,683.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,415.68. The trade was a 13.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,817 shares of company stock worth $1,316,006 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Friday, March 21st.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.17. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.99.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 9.74%. On average, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

