Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 7,521 Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,521 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Burford Capital by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,429,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 63,346 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Burford Capital by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

BUR stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Burford Capital Limited has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $16.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.62). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

In other news, President Aviva O. Will sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $109,575.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,403.19. This represents a 2.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Bogart sold 90,000 shares of Burford Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $1,314,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,422.85. The trade was a 16.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $1,468,305. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

