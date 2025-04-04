Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Urban Edge Properties worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,874 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Urban Edge Properties by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 650,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,912,000 after purchasing an additional 64,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.04 on Friday. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $15.81 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

Urban Edge Properties Increases Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 5.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

