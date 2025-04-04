Cormark Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for SSR Mining

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $323.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.20 million. SSR Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.24%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $8.25 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSR Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $7.15 to $12.05 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised SSR Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.93.

Shares of SSRM opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,548,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 220,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 16.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,320,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in SSR Mining by 649.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 127,401 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 105,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,327,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

