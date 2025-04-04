Critical Analysis: MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) vs. Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF)

Juva Life (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Free Report) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Get Juva Life alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Juva Life and MariMed”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Juva Life N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MariMed $148.60 million 0.24 -$16.03 million ($0.02) -4.72

Profitability

Juva Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MariMed.

This table compares Juva Life and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Juva Life N/A N/A N/A MariMed -10.97% -2.75% -1.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Juva Life and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Juva Life 0 0 0 0 0.00 MariMed 0 0 0 1 4.00

Given Juva Life’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Juva Life is more favorable than MariMed.

Summary

MariMed beats Juva Life on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Juva Life

(Get Free Report)

Juva Life Inc. acquires, owns, and operates in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors in California, the United States. The company operates through two segments, The Resale of Merchandise and Cannabis-Derived Products and Cultivation and Sale of Trim and Flowers. Juva Life Inc. was founded in 2018 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About MariMed

(Get Free Report)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature’s Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby’s Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand. It also offers chewable cannabis-infused mint tablet under the brand Kalm Fusion; and flower, vapes, and edibles under InHouse brand. In addition, the company provides supplement, nutrient-infused fruit chews under Betty’s Eddies brand and ice creams under Emack & Bolio’s brand. The company licenses its brands. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Juva Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juva Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.