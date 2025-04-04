Critical Survey: PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) and Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN)

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of PCS Edventures! shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

PCS Edventures! has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Golden Sun Health Technology Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCS Edventures! $9.10 million 2.13 $4.44 million $0.03 5.30 Golden Sun Health Technology Group $10.16 million 0.54 -$3.97 million N/A N/A

Profitability

PCS Edventures! has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Golden Sun Health Technology Group.

This table compares PCS Edventures! and Golden Sun Health Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCS Edventures! 42.14% 40.90% 36.71% Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PCS Edventures! beats Golden Sun Health Technology Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. PCS Edventures!, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group

Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

