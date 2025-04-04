Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.67.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSO opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.78.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The medical research company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 118.54% and a negative net margin of 49.47%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytosorbents

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 32,415 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

