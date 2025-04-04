D. Boral Capital Lowers Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target to $18.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Scilex alerts:

Scilex Stock Performance

SCLX stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.15. Scilex has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.30.

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Scilex will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scilex

About Scilex

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCLX. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scilex by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Scilex by 965.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 321,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 291,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Scilex during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Scilex by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 687,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Scilex by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,036,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 775,039 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.