D. Boral Capital Lowers Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Price Target to $18.00

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at D. Boral Capital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Scilex Stock Performance
SCLX stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.57. The firm has a market cap of $69.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.15. Scilex has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $2.30.
Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Scilex will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial products include ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% (ZTlido), a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia (PHN), which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain; ELYXYB, a ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults; and GLOPERBA, a liquid oral version of the anti-gout medicine colchicine indicated for the prophylaxis of painful gout flares in adults.
