DA Davidson Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for CATY

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.93. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CATY opened at $38.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.99. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

