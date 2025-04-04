DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of FLG FY2026 Earnings

Get Flagstar Financial alerts:

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.53. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flagstar Financial’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flagstar Financial from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Flagstar Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Flagstar Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Flagstar Financial stock opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. Flagstar Financial has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $13.35.

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.17. Flagstar Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 17.16%.

Flagstar Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.08%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

