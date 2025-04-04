Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

