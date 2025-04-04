Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €230.12 ($255.69) and traded as high as €276.70 ($307.44). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €276.70 ($307.44), with a volume of 353,083 shares trading hands.

Deutsche Börse Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of €253.63 and a 200 day moving average of €230.12.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

