Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Energizer from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $29.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.17. Energizer has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.52.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Energizer had a return on equity of 168.16% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 151.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Energizer by 29.4% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 492,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $4,701,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $339,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energizer

(Get Free Report

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

