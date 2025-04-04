Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bandwidth Q3 Earnings

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Bandwidth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Bandwidth’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bandwidth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

NASDAQ BAND opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $362.95 million, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity at Bandwidth

In other news, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 24,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $377,861.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,926.10. This trade represents a 17.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 13,653 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $214,352.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,292.30. The trade was a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,244 shares of company stock worth $1,088,322 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 108,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 213.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 92,915 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

