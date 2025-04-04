Equities Analysts Set Expectations for GRYP FY2025 Earnings

Get Gryphon Digital Mining alerts:

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Gryphon Digital Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede anticipates that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gryphon Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.76) per share.

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million.

NASDAQ GRYP opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46. Gryphon Digital Mining has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.89.

In other news, Director Daniel George Tolhurst bought 96,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $37,761.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,406,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,524.47. This represents a 2.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brittany Kaiser sold 604,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $211,603.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,603.35. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gryphon Digital Mining stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYP – Free Report) by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Gryphon Digital Mining worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

